Construction of Malolos-Clark Railway Project to begin soon: Asian Development Bank

Construction of the Philippine National Railways Clark Phase 1, spanning from Tutuban in Manila to Malolos, Bulacan, launches at Malolos, Bulacan on February 15, 2019. The portion of the North-South Commuter Railway project, consisting of 10 stations, aims to start operations by 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Asian Development Bank said Thursday the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project would begin soon after the signing of 3 civil work contracts worth over $1.7 billion (P82.2 billion)

“The signing of these contracts means the Malolos–Clark Railway Project construction will now go on full speed, helping the country’s economic revival over the next 12 to 24 months,” said ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Ramesh Subramaniam.

Some 350,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the project upon its completion in 2025, Subramaniam said.

The Malolos-Clark line is part of the 163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project, which aims to connect New Clark City to Calamba in Laguna.

"This project is, by far, the ADB’s largest ever financing package for a single project, and is the single largest 'Build, Build, Build' project to date in the history of the Duterte administration,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“Be assured that we are focused on our goal to make the Filipino life comfortable, the Filipino life convenient," he added.