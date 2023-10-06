Business Mentor: Sharing knowledge and experiences for growth

Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential ingredients for entrepreneurial success.

Recently, my wife Lyndah and I had the opportunity to give a three-day event organized by Darussalam Enterprise (DARe), where we met with 50 entrepreneurs from diverse fields. The purpose of this gathering was to inspire and motivate these entrepreneurs to explore franchising as a means to grow their businesses.

DARe was established on February 18, 2016. It is a Statutory Body established by His Majesty The Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to spearhead the growth of local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) towards increasing their contribution to the economy, employment, and exports.

The event provided a unique platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and business practices with their counterparts from the Philippines, facilitated through virtual connections. It was inspiring to witness these entrepreneurs' level of creativity and innovation. Many of them are eager for the opportunity to expand their ventures.

The discussions and interactions during the event focused on the importance of sharing knowledge and expertise to drive business growth. By sharing our own experiences and insights, Lyndah and I were able to contribute to the growth of these aspiring entrepreneurs. We shared strategies for successful franchising, emphasizing the importance of selecting the right franchise partner, understanding market dynamics, and establishing robust operational systems. We also stressed the significance of building strong relationships with customers and employees and the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in a dynamic business environment. Philippine and US-based franchisors joined and exchanged best practices via virtual connections.

The event reinforced the notion that sharing knowledge and expertise benefits the entrepreneurs receiving the advice and enhances the growth and development of the broader business community. By pooling our collective experiences and insights, we can collectively overcome challenges, identify opportunities, and foster collaboration and growth.

We were thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and determination of these entrepreneurs to establish a competitive foundation for their businesses and expand globally. We are confident that the insights gained from this event will empower these entrepreneurs to make informed decisions and embark on successful franchising journeys.

Sharing knowledge and expertise is a powerful catalyst for business growth. By embracing a culture of collaboration and learning, entrepreneurs can leverage the experiences of others to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve their growth objectives.

We are grateful to DARe for allowing us to share our expertise and be a part of the growth journey of these aspiring entrepreneurs. Through collective effort and collaboration, we can foster an environment that nurtures the growth of local businesses and contributes to the overall development of the economy.

