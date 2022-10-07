MANILA - Social media platform Twitter said it rolled out a feature that allows users to posts mixed media, such as photo, video and GIF, in one single Tweet.
Adding mixed media is also as easy as sending a simple Tweet, the platform said in blog.
Users just need to compose a Tweet, tap the "media" or "GIF" icons, select the content and publish, it said.
Up to 4 videos, images and or GIFs per Tweet is allowed, Twitter said.
"We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen," it sad.
"Mixing different types of visual content together in a single Tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story," it added.
Twitter said the latest upgrade is part of its efforts to make the platform the "most convenient" place to share creative content.
