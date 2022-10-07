MANILA - PLDT Inc on Friday said it has served a Notice of Material Breach and Demand for Payment on DITO Telecommunity for some contracted services delivered which the third telco refused to pay.

The demand for payment was for over P429 million, PLDT told the stock exchange.

"PLDT served today a Notice of Material Breach and Demand for Payment on DITO as a result of its refusal to pay the amount of Php 429,726,315.79 for contracted services," it said.

PLDT Inc said it has "fully performed and delivered relating to the building and provisioning of transmission facilities that DITO required and is using for the delivery of telecommunication services to subscribers."

ABS-CBN News has reached out to DITO for comments.

DITO earlier filed a complaint with the Philippine Competition Commission against Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc citing "abuse of dominant position" as it claimed subscribers were having difficulty calling numbers from the rival telcos.

Meanwhile, Globe urged the National Telecommunications Commission to order DITO to pay fines linked to interconnection issues. Smart also flagged DITO for its alleged failure to prevent fraudulent calls.

DITO has denied the claims and had said that the fraudulent calls were made by third parties and that they are "equally a victim of such calls."

DITO recently passed its third year mandatory technical audit, a regulator requirement that was not imposed on the first 2 bigger telcos.

Based on the third year audit, DITO has covered 72.39 percent of the population, beyond its committed 70 percent coverage on its third year.

