MANILA - Lawmakers are deliberating the budget proposals by the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission, which are seeking more funds in 2023.

The DOH is asking for a 1.5 percent increase in its 2023 budget to bring it up to P2.22 billion. Meanwhile, the ERC proposed a P1 billion budget, which is close to double compared to the P597 million proposal by the Department of Budget and Management.

DOE and the ERC justified their requests by providing a long list of deliverables, despite lack of manpower and resources.

The agencies said the cash will be used for operations such as maintenance and salaries, as well as capital outlay for various projects including the electrification of remote areas, and the exploration of new energy sources, the agencies said during the budget hearing.

ERC said out of its 330 total employees, 69 have left, including 48 technical employees. All of them left in search of higher pay.

Senators led by Senate Finance Committee Vice Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian questioned the budget, and raised several problems with the energy sector.

The budgets are still under discussion.

