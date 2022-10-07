People wearing protective masks walk cross Shibuya scramble crossway in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File



MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Friday it is offering promotional seats for as low as P2,499 one-way base fare to select destinations in Japan as it further eased border and visa restrictions for tourists.

Seats for P2,499 one-way are available from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, the airline said.

Travel period for the promo seats starts from Nov. 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.

Cebu Pacific said flights to Nagoya, Narita, Fukuoka and Osaka, among others, are part of the promo.

The Japanese Embassy in Manila recently announced that it would now accept applications for all kinds of visas, including individual travel.

The issuance of visas based on the these eased procedures will start Oct. 11, according to a notice posted by the Japanese embassy on Tuesday.

