MANILA — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has launched a program to unify and simplify government application processes.

At the Better Regulations Summit in Pasay, ARTA unveiled the National Policy on Regulatory Management System (NPRMS) and Business Permit and Licensing System (BPLS) Operations Manual.

NPRMS is the formal policy that will operationalize the Philippine Regulatory Management System to make sure all regulations are rational and do not add undue regulatory burden and cost.

The BPLS is a manual for Local Government Units (LGU) to adopt innovative solutions in public service delivery.

The program aims to streamline government processes, making it easier for citizens to apply for certificates and avail of government services.

One of the processes is to make it easier and quicker to apply for a business permit.

ARTA Officer-in-Charge Usec. Ernesto Perez said it should take not more than 3 days for a business permit application be either approved or denied.

"Lahat ngayon ng mga LGU will be using a unified application form that will require that in maximum period of 3 days, dapat ang business permit ay mailabas na," said Perez.

This process, he added, should already include a barangay clearance and a fire clearance certificate, which before take several days and even weeks.

Perez said pushing for ease of doing business will attract more investors and help our economy. "Para mapaganda ang business environment that will attract investors in the country."

The said program is expected to be fully implemented by middle of next year. All government agencies are covered by the new policy and the head of the agency may be called if policy is not implemented.