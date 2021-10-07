Wellness salons make preparations to accept a limited number of customers at the Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City on September 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - After successfully campaigning for the limited reopening of gyms and fitness centers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday urged the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 (IATF) to allow more personal care establishments to open under Alert Level 4.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said aside from barbershops, parlors, and nail salons, more personal care establishments could safely reopen under Alert Level 4, as long as they strictly implement minimum health protocols.

This includes ensuring physical distancing, and complying with ventilation and other safety requirements, he added.

“For alert level 4, 'yung iniisip pa na activities na pwedeng i-reconsider ito po yung mga naiwan pa na other personal care services, na as long as yung other safety protocols na ino-observe ay i-allow na rin po yan,” Lopez said during a public briefing.

(We are still thinking about the activities we could reconsider reopening, such as other personal care services. This would depend on their safety protocols.)

"Ang ating pinag-aaralan ngayon ay other activities, hindi pa naibalik yung mga therapeutic, mga massage and all that na marami ding mga nasa ganyang industriya, maraming nag-aantay diyan na makabalik. It’s a general review, if it will help in job generating ay mag-reopen pa tayo,” he added.

(What we are thinking right now are other activities that haven't returned yet, the massage, therapeutic services, among others. There are so many people in that industry, waiting for it to return.)

He said the IATF is also set to discuss on Thursday the possible reopening of arcades and cinemas under Alert Level 3, which allows the limited reopening of businesses, regardless of the vaccination status of their patrons or customers.

“Yes kasama po iyan sa konsiderasyon pero those activities are being reconsidered for level 3. Because right now yung ating prohibitions sa level 3 prohibit yung mga for example, mga sinehan at arcades,” he said.

(Yes we included that for our consideration but these activities are for level 3.)

"Ang essence ng ating mga moves ngayon ay (essentially, our moves right now is) to allow more continuity in business at iba-ibahin na ang operating capacity depending on the alert level system."

The capital region's movie houses, arcades, and cinemas have been shuttered since March last year after coronavirus cases spiked.

The Philippines on Thursday reported 10,019 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Of the 2,632,881 cumulative total infections, 115,328 or 4.4 percent are active.

