Udenna Infrastructure bags P10-billion tower, fiber optic deal with third telco DITO

MANILA - Udenna Infrastructure Corp said Wednesday it signed a P10 billion deal for the construction of DITO Telecommunity's cell towers and the roll out of fiber optic cables.

DITO tapped Udenna group, 3 other partners and a number of independent tower contractors to hasten construction in order to meet its commercial launch target on March 21, Udenna said in a statement.

Udenna Infrastructure with FutureNet and Technology Corp, the general contractor of the third telco signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) that outlines scope of work, responsibilities and other details for the construction of almost 1,500 towers and laying of over 1,400 kilometers of fiber optic cables within 2 years, it said.

“In need of local expertise and grassroots infrastructure experience, DITO Telecommunity Corporation engaged UIC to assist in the rollout of cellular tower and fiber optic cables," Udenna Infrastructure Corporation chief operating officer Jomel Fuentes.

“The agreement with FutureNet and DITO is a milestone for UIC as we come together to ensure that we maximize and build on our strengths as individual companies and as a Group, all for the success of the March 2021 launch of DITO Telecommunity,” Fuentes added.

DITO earlier said it has completed construction of about 859 stations as of Sept. 13. By the end of the year, it was eyeing to build at least 2,000 towers, breaching its first year target of 1,300.

Udenna Infrastructure is part of Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp. Third telco consortium member Chelsea Logistics is also a part of Uy's portfolio.