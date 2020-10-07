Manila Water launches app for tracking, paying bills

Screengrab of My Manila Water App page

MANILA— Water concessionaire Manila Water on Wednesday launched a web-based app that allows customers to check their balance and pay their bills online.

The company said customers can access the My Manila Water App (MMWA) by signing up via this link and entering their account verification data using details found in any of their bills within the last six months.



“We fully recognize the need for mobile applications that our customers can use to minimize travel and exposure to the COVID-19 in physical payment centers; hence, we are launching the My Manila Water App to make it more convenient for them,” said Jeric Sevilla, head of Manila Water's Corporate Strategic Affairs Group.

Sevilla said business and commercial customers can use the app as well.

“In the coming months, we will release a downloadable version of the app as we continue to add more features in the application and expand it to include service advisories and interruptions; news and updates; traffic advisories, checking and tracking the locations of any of our ongoing activities such as pipelaying, emergency repairs, maintenance activities, among others,” Sevilla added.

Manila Water has around 7 million customers in eastern Metro Manila which includes Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, San Juan, Mandaluyong and portions of Quezon City and Manila, and Rizal Province.