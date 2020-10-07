‘Hindi rocket science’: Resume all public transport to ferry more workers, gov’t urged

MANILA - An employers' group on Wednesday urged government to allow all public transportation to accommodate more workers as several businesses resumed operations at full capacity.

Small firms cannot afford shuttle services for their employees, said Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines.

"Problema pa rin yung transport, yung mass transport. Yung mga hindi pa binubuksan marami pa ring di makapasok...Ba’t hindi ibalik na lang lahat ng transportation bago pa mag-COVID? At kahit ibalik lahat yun kulang pa rin dahil sa social distancing," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Mass transport is still a problem. Many people still cannot go to work. Why not allow all pre-COVID transportation to resume? Even if you allow all of it, it won't be enough due to social distancing.)

"Hindi naman rocket science na aayusin niyo pa yung linya, ruta. Ibalik na lang muna, atsaka ayusin yang mga Beep na yan, nahihirapan lahat ng mga tao."

(It's not rocket science to fix lines, routes. Just allow them to resume then fix things like the Beep card, everyone is struggling.)

The transport department earlier mandated the use of Beep cards. It withdrew the order after commuters complained of its stiff price and excess charges.

Most forms of public transport were allowed to operate under general community quarantine (GCQ) but under reduced capacity and strict health protocols.