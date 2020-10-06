Angkas preps safety protocols as gov't backs motorcycle taxi pilot resumption

MANILA - Motorcycle-hailing app Angkas said Wednesday it has come up with safety protocols against COVID-19 as it welcomed government's support in resuming the pilot study on motorcycle taxis.

Among anti-virus measures it implemented are disinfection, cashless transaction, digital contact tracing through its app, placement of a motorcycle barrier, and no sharing of helmets, according to its chief transport advocate George Royeca.

"Number 1 po talaga ngayon safety (Safety is our priority right now) so we want to be able to minimize points of transmission," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Its driver-partners are also eligible for COVID-19 tests under government's expanded community testing, Royeca said.

Angkas, which currently has some 30,000 biker-partners, has shifted to delivery services since the pandemic began and motorcycle taxis were prohibited in order to observe physical distancing.

"Tunay na mas mahina, admittedly, pero s'yempre kailangan nating gawan ng paraan kasi alam naman natin na hirap ang taumbayan na makapunta sa trabaho," he said.

(Income is low, admittedly, but we need to make do. We know the public is having a hard time getting to work.)