Aboitiz infra unit to deploy 'small cell networks' to back up common tower venture

MANILA - Aboitiz InfraCapital on Wednesday said it is deploying small cell networks in key cities to supplement its common tower project that will boost connectivity and network quality.

The company said a small cell network is a series of small low-powered, short-ranged antennas that provide coverage and capacity, meant to work in conjunction with macro cell towers.

“Small cells are expected to play a key role in the deployment of 5G, which requires antenna density to deliver larger quantities of data at higher speeds,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

Small cell networks will benefit telcos and internet service providers (ISPs) with their wireless network capacity and coverage, the company said.

Telcos and ISPs can co-locate in Aboitiz InfraCapital’s network sites, just like in the common towers business model, so they can fast-track expansion, increase service reliability, reduce costs, and lessen redundant sites, the company said.

“Our small cell network, which is readily available in high-density urban cities such as Subic, Cebu, and Davao, will surely complement their individual efforts to boost service quality,” said Rafael Aboitiz, general manager of Aboitiz InfraCapital’s small cell business.

Last month, Globe announced it had inked a deal with AboitizInfraCapital that would boost its footprint by 200 cell sites in Cebu, Davao and Subic.