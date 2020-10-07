30,000 BPO jobs available to repatriated OFWs: DOLE

Passengers wait to board buses going to different provinces at the PITX in Parañaque on June 18, 2020. The DOLE’s Hatid-Probinsya program assisted about 500 OFWs who arrived from the Middle East, June 18, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 30,000 job opportunities in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry are available to migrant workers who were repatriated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

The agency and the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) are set to sign an agreement to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay told Teleradyo's "Kabayan".

"Ang partnership natin with them is to assist 'yung mga OFWs na na-repatriate at mabigyan ng oportunidad sa BPO sector kung gusto po nilang mag-retool o mag-reskill ng kanilang kakayanan," she said.

(Our partnership with them is to assist repatriated OFWs and give them opportunities in the BPO sector if they want to retool or reskill.)

DOLE will provide the database of OFW returnees who are interested or who are qualified for the job vacancies, Tutay said.

Interested applicants will be referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for retooling and upgrading of their skills.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III had reported strong demand from the BPO industry as foreign companies outsource more jobs -- a good size of which will go to the Philippines.

Based on DOLE's latest tally of repatriates, over 230,000 OFWs have returned to the Philippines in light of the global pandemic.