No rice price hikes expected until early 2024: Agri dept

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) expects no increase in the price of rice until early 2024.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the government is seeing a more stable supply of rice following the onset of the harvest season and the expected arrival of imports.

“Mataas ang ating harvest ngayong wet season magmula po noong katapusan ng Agosto, ngayong Setyembre hanggang Oktubre hanggang Nobyembre po ay inaashaan po natin na wala po tayong inaasahan na pagsipa pa ng presyo at kung papasok pa po ang additional imports natin nitong huling buwan ng Septyembre, pumalo po ito sa mahigit 271 thousand metric tons at historically marami pa rin naman iyong pumapasok sa last quarter ng bahagi ng taon,” De Mesa said in a televised briefing.

“Pwede po pumalo ang ating national inventory stocks hanggang 77 days ngayon buwan ng Oktubre at sa buwan ng Nobyembre, sa katapusan po ng pagaani para sa wet season na, asahan po natin na papalo po ito ng 94 days. Wala pa po dito ang import, so maasahan po natin na maganda at malaki po iyong national inventory ng Pilipinas,” he added.

To further increase the farmers’ inputs, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also approved the release of P12.7 billion in financial assistance to small scale farmers through the the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA).

Each farmer tilling 2 hectares of land or less will receive P5,000 cash aid, De Mesa said.

“Bukod po dito ay naibahagi na rin iyong mga libreng binhi, high yielding varieties, both inbred and hybrid, mga pataba, makinarya para masigurado po na ngayong paparating na pagtatanim ng dry season, ngayong October at November sa bansa ay nakahanda ang ating magsasaka na maayos at maging maganda po ang kanilang pagtatanim ngayon pong dadarating na dry season,” De Mesa also said.

DA, on the other hand, sees a possible increase in the price of eggs towards the end of the year as the demand for eggs commonly increases during this time.

The supply of eggs, however, will be sufficient for the demand, De Mesa said.

“Forty percent ng egg production natin ay ginagamit ng industrial users, mga gumagawa ng tinapay, ng cakes, hotels and restaurants, 60 percent iyong household users. So iyong atin namang production doon sa commercial is about 36 million eggs a day, so sapat ito sa consumption ng bawat Pilipino. About 160 na itlog na kada taon, o katumbas iyan ng walong kilo na itlog sa bawat Pilipino sa bawat taon,” he added.

“Magtatas ito ng dahil pero dahil stable naman ang supply hindi natin inaasahan na talagang magkakaroon very steep na pagtaas ng presyo nito,” De Mesa also said.

Inflation remains the most urgent concern of Filipinos, according to a survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The study further showed that Filipinos’ disapproval of the government’s handling of inflation had risen by 19 percentage points.

The approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte fell in the third quarter of 2023, according to Pulse Asia.