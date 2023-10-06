NEDA says interest rate hike 'not urgent' despite rising inflation

MANILA - National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said he does not think that another round of interest rate hikes is the answer to rising inflation.

Headline inflation accelerated for the second consecutive month in September to 6.1 percent.

“If I were in the Monetary Board [of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas], I would say no. We have been the most aggressive in the region in raising interest rates,” Balisacan said.

“We know that raising the interest rates will hurt the economy, will hurt consumers, will hurt producers and that has also long term effects in succeeding 12 months,” Balisacan explained.

The BSP kept its benchmark rate at 6.25 percent in its last meeting in August, a rate it has kept since March after successive hikes amid signs that inflation was slowing. The BSP is set to hold another policy-setting meeting on October 19--this would be the first meeting since data showed that inflation has begun accelerating again.

Balisacan argued that inflation is currently driven by supply issues of certain commodities, which is supported by declining core inflation.

“If you base it here, there is no urgency,’ Balisacan said.

“Ang policy rate natin, we stand out. And that’s not something we that we can be proud of,” Balisacan said.

NEDA assured that the government is working on interventions to control inflation even as the 2 to 4 percent inflation target seems “quite a challenge.”

Balisacan said the economic team is still working on achieving the target before the year ends.

Even with high inflation, Balisacan is confident that holiday spending will boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Inflation has a negative effect on growth. On the other hand, there are positive developments. Government agencies with relatively high underspending in the first half of the year, we’re seeing that issue being addressed. Christmas season is also around the corner. that also generates a lot of extra push. Remittances also remain stable,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan also said that while the higher end of the 6 to 7 percent growth target may be hard to reach at this point, he still hopes that the lower end can be reached.

“We’re not giving it up,” Balisacan said.

Several global agencies have recently trimmed their growth outlook for the Philippines but they still expect the country to post among the highest growth in the region.