A worker arranges sacks of rice at a local rice store in Quezon City on Oct. 4, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives will soon launch a rice subsidy program for poor Filipinos amid high prices of the staple.

The House aims to distribute up to P600 worth of rice and P1,000 cash assistance to 10,000 indigents, which will be piloted in 33 congressional districts in Metro Manila "within the next 2 weeks," House Speaker Martin Romualdez said Thursday night.

Senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities can apply for the program as long as they present a certificate of indigency, according to Romualdez.

"This will hopefully help alleviate the burden on the people, especially in the non-rice-producing areas," Romualdez said.

The House will partner with the social welfare department for the project, Romualdez said, noting his colleagues want the program to be replicated elsewhere in the country after the launch in the metro.

The Speaker also said that the project will buy palay from local producers to give them better prices.

"We hope this will stave off the tendency for the prices of rice to come up again because of the widespread distribution of this program within the NCR," Romualdez said.

Inflation quickened again in September on the back of food price hikes, particularly rice, despite the price caps imposed during the month.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval rating fell, according to Pulse Asia, as Filipinos disapproved of the government's handling of inflation.