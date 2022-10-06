MANILA - The Land Transportation Office on Thursday said it could address the backlog in motorcycle plates faster if lawmakers would approve its proposed 2023 budget of P6.8 billion.

The LTO needs to cover the backlog of 11.5 million pieces of motorcycle plates. The purchase of two-wheeled vehicles increased around 1.2 to 1.3 million yearly since 2020.

But the Department of Budget and Management approved just P4.7 billion for the plate-making project which is said could cover the backlog by 2024.

LTO said the backlog could be addressed faster if they allocated the previously requested budget of P6.8 billion pesos.

“If Congress will give us the budget, they gave us now the P4.6 billion which will cover 80 to 90 percent, but if they could give us the entire budget of P6 billion kayang kaya po namin tugunan until the end of the year ay zero backlog po tayo,”LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz said.

LTO said it also plans to buy another automated plate-making robot pegged at P84 million and other raw materials for the plates.

LTO explained that the P120 payment for the motorcycle plate upon registration does not go directly to the agency but to the national treasury.

In June, the LTO asked for a P2.6 billion budget from Congress to fund the outsourcing of production of the plates backlog in 2019.

LTO's plate-making facility prioritized vehicles registered in 2018 up to 2021. Motorcycles registered in 2017 and below will have to wait for their plates or replacement plates because of the swamped plate production.

The facility currently produces around 33,000 pieces of plates daily using nine manual embossing machines and two robots.

FROM THE ARCHIVES