MANILA - Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the current Education Secretary has presented to the Cabinet the intended use of the department's P150 million confidential funds, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Thursday.

The Department of Budget Management included the controversial confidential funds for the Education Department, which some lawmakers said is the first time for the agency, since it would be used for specific programs, Pangandaman told ANC's Headstart.

"When they presented the budget. One of the things that we considered is whether they can use the money and if they have plans for the money," Pangandaman said.

“I’m not sure if I can divulge but during the Cabinet [meeting], it was also discussed po, nadetalye po ng ating mahal na bise presidente kung saan gagamitin ang tinatawag nating confidential funds. So during that time, everyone from the cabinet agreed on it so we approved po the request of the vice president,” she added.

Pangandaman denied allegations that the 2023 budget was politicized. She also assured the public that there are safeguards in place to ensure that the funds will be used as intended.

"Meron pa rin po mga guidelines na kailagan ilabas once the budget is approved (there are guidelines to be released once the budget if approved)," she said.

"Ang budget po lined item lump sum in nature. While it is lump sum in nature, you have to submit sa COA (Commission on Audit) po kung ang nature ng mga projects or program na paggamitan ng funds," she added.

On Sept. 30, the Senate Committee on Finance approved the budget proposal of DepEd. The agency earlier submitted a revised P810 billion budget for 2023.

