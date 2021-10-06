The location of the proposed Northwin Global City in Bulacan. Handout

MANILA - Megaworld Corp is set to develop a P98-billion business district in Bulacan, 20 kilometers north of Metro Manila.

The 85-hectare of land along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Marilao and Bocaue will be transformed into a "global business district" and the province's first "metropolitan hub," the developer told the stock exchange.

Megaworld said the Northwin Global City will be just 20 minutes from the New Manila International Airport and 5 minutes away from the Philippine Arena.

The development will also host one of the stations of the Manila-Clark Railway Project, which will give residents easy access to the Clark International Airport as well as Metro Manila, it added.

The township will have high-rise residential condominiums, hotels, malls, mixed-use commercial buildings, educational institutions and office towers, the property giant said.

Other features include solar-powered and LED streetlights, underground cabling system, fiber optic cabling, bike lanes, storm water detention facility for flood prevention and intermodal transport terminal, among others, it said.

"Northwin Global City’s close proximity to Metro Manila and its ideal location just along NLEX and the major transport infrastructure will be very favorable for the future locators and residents of this township,” Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin L. Tan said.

Megaworld has developments across the country. Its real estate investment trust MREIT also recently on the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

