KKR hikes stake in First Gen Corp to 19.9 percent

MANILA – US-based global investment firm KKR raised its stake in First Gen Corp to 19.9 percent after investing an additional P8.68 billion in the Lopez Group's renewable energy firm.

KKR said Wednesday it completed the voluntary tender offer of its Philippines Clean Energy Holding subsidiary for more shares in First Gen.

The investment firm offered P33 per share for 262.9 million common shares of the company, which is approximately 7.3 percent of its outstanding common shares.

"Today, we are pleased to have this opportunity to extend our shareholding in First Gen and support its work to provide critical energy solutions to millions of Filipinos across the country. This investment marks the latest milestone for KKR in the Philippines, and deepens our commitment to the market," said KKR infrastructure team managing director Michael de Guzman.

The US investment firm will finalize the transaction on October 8, through a block sale at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Following this, the PSE today announced that it was removing First Gen from the index and replacing it with Wilcon Depot, Inc, effective October 11.

KKR's investment has reduced First Gen's free float below the 15 percent minimum for a company to be included in the index.

The free float represents the portion of shares in a listed corporation that are in the hands of public investors.

"In view of the results of the tender offer exercise for First Gen Corporation ("FGEN") shares, FGEN will be removed from the PSEi and will be replaced by Wilcon Depot, Inc. ("WILCON")."

It also said FGEN shall also be removed from the Industrial index.

KKR had earlier invested in Metro Pacific Hospitals and PLDT's fintech arm Voyager Innovations.

First Gen and ABS-CBN Corp are both part of the Lopez Group of companies.

