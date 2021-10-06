Converge joins FTSE ASEAN Stars Index



MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions on Wednesday said it has been included in the global benchmark Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) ASEAN Stars Index.

The select index is composed of 30 top companies in the stock exchanges of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, Converge said.

The company's shares rose to a new all-time high of P42 per share at the close of trade Tuesday, with its market capitalization now reaching over P300 billion.

Converge said it has also qualified for early inclusion in the 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) that groups the largest, most valuable, and most stable companies in the country.

As of end-June 2021, total residential subscribers reached almost 1.4 million as it saw rolled out its fiber broadband services in new areas, particularly in Cebu, the company said.

