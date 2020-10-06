Lawmaker asks telcos to step up after connectivity problems plague school opening

MANILA - Telecommunications companies have to step up in providing stable internet connection, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Tuesday after connectivity issues were reported on the opening of classes.

Public schools across the country began the new school year on Monday, with some 22 million students being taught through different modes of distance learning.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on education, commended the Department of Education for doing its "utmost effort" to open classes, but noted that "connectivity is a problem."

"I cannot claim complete victory yesterday because if you look from the standpoint of parents and teachers, the lack of internet connectivity became the stumbling block," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The telcos should step up. It’s now in the hands of our telcos to step up and to make sure that connectivity is available to all of our students," he said.

Apart from online classes, other modalities of distance learning include printed and digital modules and lessons delivered through television and radio.

Without a vaccine, Gatchalian said distance learning will have to continue until next year.

"In the future, we need to use blended learning, online learning as part of our education so that we can transition as fast as we can in times of a pandemic," he said.