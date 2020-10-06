DTI urges Filipinos to buy local this Christmas to help economy

A worker prepares a Christmas lantern for display on Monday, August 31, 2020 at a shop along Granada Street in Quezon City. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Department of Trade and Industry called on Filipinos on Tuesday to buy locally-made goods and support homegrown establishments this Christmas season to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the virtual launch of the #ShoPinas campaign, Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said, Filipinos should be more conscious now of buying locally-made products, and not just the native products.

"Everything that's manufactured in the Philippines will translate into employment," Castelo explained.

For one, Castelo said, buying locally-made canned goods can help boost business for manufacturers.

"For example corned beef, we understand maraming masarap na imported corned beef but if we buy the local brand, the local manufacturer will benefit from it, demand will increase, and he will have to employ more workers," she said.

Castelo also shared that despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic, the level of sales promotions are seen to increase this year compared to 2019, especially in online shopping platforms.

In tandem with its appeal to consumers, the DTI is also calling on local businesses to be fairer in pricing their goods and make them more affordable to Filipinos who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"We should allow our consumers to have a little breather this Christmas because of everything that's happening and a lot of people have lost their jobs or are not yet working," Castelo said.

She also made an assurance that the DTI will continue to strictly monitor the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Likewise, she said, it's now more important for both the public and private sectors to work together and build back consumer confidence which was eroded by the health crisis.

"It's very important now that people, mall-goers, shoppers, consumers, everybody, will be comfortable going out of their homes," Castelo explained.

"We build consumer confidence by business establishments showing that they strictly comply with health protocols."

