Zoom launches new AI-powered collaborative tools

MANILA - Teleconferencing platform Zoom is getting on board the AI train as it launches new features that tap generative AI to extend the functionality of its apps.

The company on Thursday announced Zoom Docs, which it dubbed as “a next-gen way of collaborating, built from the ground up with AI at its core.”

“Zoom Docs includes traditional document capabilities, as well as wikis and drag-and-drop content blocks for tables, charts, and images,” Zoom said in a statement.

But apart from this, Zoom Docs can also use AI to populate docs with content from Zoom Meetings to inform and jumpstart creation.

Zoom Docs can generate content with Zoom AI Companion, the company’s generative AI digital assistant.

It can summarize content quickly, easily search documents, and more, the company said.

Zoom Docs is scheduled to be generally available in 2024.

The world’s biggest tech companies are rushing to integrate AI into their apps and services following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was launched last year.