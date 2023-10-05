A GrabFood rider waits with other two-wheeled vehicles at an intersection in Quezon City in this photo from 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- More than 13,000 delivery and ride-sharing riders are now members of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

In a statement, the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) said they partnered with app-based courier companies Angkas, foodpanda, Grab, Lalamove and Pick-A-Roo to sign up 13,128 drivers.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the riders are now part of their more than 15.6 million active members of the HDMF.

"As members of Pag-IBIG Fund, they now have secure savings and shall gain access to our affordable home loans," he said.

Members of Pag-IBIG Fund saved a record high P59.52 billion from January to August 2023, the state-run housing fund said in September.

