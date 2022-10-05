MANILA - AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp (ALLHC) on Wednesday said it has signed agreements with FLOW Digital Infrastructure to start the activities under their joint venture.

The 2 firms in May signed a framework agreement to develop and operate carrier-neutral data centers in the country, ALLHC told the stock exchange.

The Ayala-led firm said the joint venture aims to deliver the first data center facility in a hyperscale campus. It is designed to provide 36MW with the initial 6MW rollout eyed by the end of 2024.

"The Philippines is at the tipping point to embrace the growth of the digital economy, where digital infrastructure plays a critical role as the foundation of the information and communications technology industry," FLOW Digital Infrastructure CEO Amandine Wang said.

"We are pleased to be partnered with ALLHC to deliver best-in-class solutions to meet the Philippines' growing demand for high quality, carrier-neutral data center services," Wang added.

FLOW invests and operates in key physical assets of the digital infrastructure, ALLHC said.

