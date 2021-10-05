Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration



MANILA— Internet users should be properly educated on the use of social media platforms to avoid the spread of misinformation, especially during the election season.

The platform is a business and can be used by those who are willing to pay, Manila Bulletin Business Tech Editor Art Samaniego told TeleRadyo.

This, as the US investigates the negative impact of the platform and after a former official revealed that the company prioritizes profit over social good.

"Isipin natin si Facebook negosyo, hindi siya public service. Kahit sabihin niya tutulungan nila bawasan ang misinformation, etong mga bagong details na nilabas nitong whistle blower, kaya walang nangyayari kasi inuuna ni Facebook 'yung profit," Samaniego said.

(We should remember that Facebook is a business, not a public service. These are happening because according to the whislteblower, Facebook prioritizes profit.)

"Ang panlaban lang natin dito ay proper education sa users natin eh na hindi lahat ng nakikita mo sa Facebook papaniwalaan mo agad. Dapat i-verify," he added.

(We can fight this using proper education, that you're not supposed to believe everything you see on Facebook. We need to verify.)

Users should also be "careful" in using the platform since scams have increased by 400 percent compared to the pre-pandemic level, he said.

Aside from revelations of "whistleblower" Frances Haugen, Facebook also dealt with a global outage late Monday.

At least 10.6 million users reported the outage, Samaniego said.

Although Facebook was reconnected early Tuesday, it is yet to be fully restored, he added.

Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, which it both owns, were down for about 6 hours.

