Facebook blames major outage on router work

Facebook logo and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.



SAN FRANCISCO, United States— Facebook late Monday blamed a major outage across its platforms on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.

More details to follow.

