Home  >  Business

Facebook blames major outage on router work

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Oct 05 2021 12:05 PM

Facebook logo and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration
Facebook logo and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration


SAN FRANCISCO, United States— Facebook late Monday blamed a major outage across its platforms on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Facebook   Facebook outage   router   social media   Facebook whistleblower  