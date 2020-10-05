Qatar Airways giving away 21,000 tickets to teachers

MANILA - Qatar Airways said it is giving away 21,000 free tickets to teachers as the airline marked World Teachers' Day on Monday.



The airline said a limited number of promo codes will be distributed per country daily from Oct. 5 to 7, which will entitle teachers to an economy class ticket to any of its destinations around the world for flights this year or in 2021.

"On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we would like to thank all of the teachers around the world for their hard work and dedication to educating the world's students. Your commitment to delivering a high standard of education continues to inspire us during these uncertain times," the airline said.

Teachers who avail of the promo also get 50 percent off a future flight with Qatar Airways which teachers can use for themselves, a friend or a family member, the airline said.

Interested teachers may visit Qatar Airways' website to avail of the promo.

Travel period is from Oct. 20 this year to Sept. 20 2021.

Those who get the promo code and book a flight need to present proof of their employment as teachers.

The company said the promo code allocation will be refreshed daily at 4 a.m. Qatar time, which is 9 a.m. Manila time.