AirAsia Japan to shut down operations in December

Kyodo News

Posted at Oct 05 2020 08:29 PM

TOKYO - AirAsia Japan Co., a unit of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group, said Monday it has decided to abolish all its routes, effectively closing down its Japan operations.

The low-cost carrier, based in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, said the measures will go into effect on Dec. 5.

The airline cited the travel restrictions spurred by the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for its decision.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant and sustained adverse economic impact on businesses and economies around the world and the company has not been spared," it said in a statement.

Also Monday, AirAsia Japan notified Japan's transport ministry it would be shutting all of its routes.

The airline operates three domestic routes, while one international route connects with Taipei.

