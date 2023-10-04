LIST: Canceled flights, October 5, amid #JennyPH onslaught

MANILA -- AirAsia has canceled flights to and from Taiwan amid the threat of Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) in the area.

The following flights for Tuesday, October 5, have been canceled:

Z2 132 MNL - KHH 4:10 PM

Z2 133 KHH - MNL 6:20 PM

AirAsia said affected passengers may either obtain a full refund, pick a new travel date within the next 30 days for free, or retain the value of their booking in their AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 2 years.

The low cost carrier's communications and public affairs country head Steve Dailisan said they will continue to monitor the typhoon and adjust flights as needed.

Cebgo flights were also canceled on Monday as Typhoon Jenny intensified.

Jenny was last seen 210 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and up to 185 kph gusts.

Moving at 15kph, Jenny is on track to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said.

