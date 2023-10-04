Customs exceeds September collection target

The Bureau of Customs seized P228 million worth of smuggled sugar imported from Thailand on Oct. 17, 2022. Handout photo

MANILA -- The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday said it collected P79.225 billion in duties and taxes in September, exceeding its P76.445 billion target for the month.

The BOC also topped its exceeded its January to September revenue target of P644.185 billion--it said revenues collected during the period reached P660.716 billion.

The BOC said it conducted 730 anti-smuggling operations, which resulted in the seizure of P35.963 billion worth of smuggled goods.

Recently, the BOC seized more than 42,000 bags of rice with an estimated value of P42 million in a raid on a warehouse in Zamboanga City.

The agency is also looking into information that a "Chinese mafia" is supposedly involved in rice smuggling in the country.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it aimed to go full digital by 2026.

