MANILA – One of the Philippines' biggest manufacturers of sauces and condiments, NutriAsia, said its Datu Puti brand has been certified as "plastic neutral" by a global non-profit group.

The company said it received the certification from Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) which helps private enterprises offset the plastic they use.

Plastic neutral doesn't mean that NutriAsia will stop using plastic in its Datu Puti products, but the company will "recover" an equivalent amount of plastic from the environment.

"This (project) entails offsetting 100 percent of Datu Puti's plastic footprint from nature and transforming it into an alternative source of energy for creating cement and other products," said Angie Flaminiano, chief operating officer and president of NutriAsia said.

NutriAsia said is planning to transform its other brands into plastic neutral products as well.

"We are definitely looking at (making) other brands plastic neutral as well. In terms of the timeline, as we all know, sustainability is a journey and we're constantly looking for new ways to make it easier and faster," said James Lim, corporate marketing and communications head said.

PCX founder and president Nanette Medved-Po said plastic neutrality

supports a circular economy by providing opportunities for women and aggregators to collect, clean up, and responsibly process plastic waste.

"Last year alone, according to SGV, you were able to divert almost six million kilos of plastic away from polluting our oceans and our landfills. As a staple in every Filipino kitchen, your commitment sends a strong signal that NutriAsia truly cares not only for people but also for the planet," Po said.

Some environmental groups have criticized the concept of plastic neutrality, saying companies should instead move to phase out single-use plastics in their products. Burning plastic in cement kilns and incinerators also contributes to air pollution and releases toxins into the atmosphere, they say.

The Philippines has contributed to 36 percent of the plastic waste that ended up in the world's oceans, with the Pasig River identified as the top plastic pollution source, according to a study published in June.

