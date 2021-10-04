NutriAsia says recovering plastic from Datu Puti products

MANILA – One of the Philippines' biggest manufacturers of sauces and condiments, NutriAsia, said, Monday it has partnered with a global non-profit to recover plastic waste from its Datu Puti products.

"This (project) entails offsetting 100 percent of Datu Puti's plastic footprint from nature and transforming it into an alternative source of energy for creating cement and other products," said Angie Flaminiano, chief operating officer and president of NutriAsia said.

NutriAsia said is planning to transform its other brands into "plastic neutral" products as well.

"We are definitely looking at (making) other brands plastic neutral as well. In terms of the timeline, as we all know, sustainability is a journey and we're constantly looking for new ways to make it easier and faster," said James Lim, corporate marketing and communications head said.

The company has partnered with global non-profit organization, Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) which helps private enterprises offset their plastic profits while supporting a circular economy by providing opportunities for women and aggregators to collect, clean up, and responsibly process plastic waste.

"Last year alone, according to SGV, you were able to divert almost six million kilos of plastic away from polluting our oceans and our landfills. As a staple in every Filipino kitchen, your commitment sends a strong signal that NutriAsia truly cares not only for people but also for the planet," said PCX founder and president, Nanette Medved-Po.

The Philippines has contributed to 36 percent of the plastic waste that ended up in the world's oceans, with the Pasig River identified as the top plastic pollution source, according to a study published in June.

