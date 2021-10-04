MANILA - GT Capital Holdings Inc will bring to the country Japan's top automotive warranty provider Premium Warranty to boost the Philippines' secondhand car market, it said Monday.

Premium Warranty Services Philippines Inc, which is a joint venture between GT Mobility Ventures of GT Capital Auto Dealerships Holdings Inc (GTCAD), and Mitsui & Co, Japan and Premium Group Co Ltd, starts operations in the country, GT Capital told the stock exchange.

GT Capital said it seeks to transform purchasing and selling of pre-owned cars and "elevate" the experience when buying secondhand cars. The company will work with "a wide range of car brands," it said.

Services of the Premium Warranty Services Philippines will include a 188-point inspection on used cars and detailed reports on the existing state of the vehicle, it said.

It will also offer on-demand service to certify a vehicle's condition based on its engine, body and frame, undercarriage, interior and exterior condition and registration details. These can be used to identify vehicles eligible for warranty offering, GT Capital said.

"In the Philippines, acquiring pre-owned vehicles is usually on an "as is, where is‟ basis, leaving buyers fending for themselves. Our goal at PWSPI is to help create a more transparent secondary car market that elevates Filipino car owners‟ experience when buying and selling pre-owned cars," said PWSPI and GTCAD chairman Vince Socco.

Socco said the scale of the used car market is estimated at over half a million units per year.

The company said it has established GTCAD in 2016 to manage and grow its automotive sector portfolio.

Premium Group is the largest automotive warrant provider in Japan, GT Capital said.

