MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Monday said it's backing the call the shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated international travelers.

"This is a crucial step towards the eventual resumption of international travel once our borders reopen, leading to the recovery of the pandemic-hit sector,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

“This move to ease quarantine restrictions is also important to our kababayans who have been longing to be reunited with their families as the holiday season approaches. We also recognize the financial burden of isolating in hotels for a long period of time,” she added.

Based on the guidelines from the country's coronavirus task force, those coming from "yellow risk" jurisdictions, fully vaccinated or not, must undergo a 10-day facility-based quarantine and a 4-day home quarantine.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion also said he's backing the call for a shorter quarantine period for the fully vaccinated.

Carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific both called on the government to reduce the 10-day quarantine imposed on arriving international passengers.

Airlines are also urging the government to look into easing restrictions for domestic travel in order to boost operations as well as stimulate tourism and the economy.

