MANILA -- Shopee Philippines on Tuesday said hoppers can avail of up to 90 percent discounts on items from select brands in their “Outlet Mall” as the e-commerce giant gears up for early Christmas shopping through its 10.10 sale.

At an event in Pasig, Shopee Philippines head of marketing Huiyan Pan said customers can go to the Outlet Mall to purchase from big name electronics and sports brands.

Pan said that amid high inflation, consumers are looking for value to stretch their diminished purchasing power.

"In terms of inflation, I think this is something that we do understand...and therefore for Shopee one of our biggest goals is to be able to provide the best value for our consumers," she said.

Pan added that online shopping in the Philippines will continue to grow even as malls and other brick-and-mortar stores reopen.

"I think, when it comes to online shopping, that has been an irreversible trend that we've seen ever since the pandemic."

The executive noted that there were 6 times more viewers and 41 times more first-time buyers on Shopee Live during the company’s 9.9 sales event compared to an average day.

Pan also said the interaction between buyers and sellers on their live selling platform gives customers a better shopping experience.

Customers will also see more of Shopee’s brand ambassador Vice Ganda this Christmas, she said.

The comedian was tapped as the e-commerce platform's new face in August.

"Vice definitely brought an uplift to our overall social media discussions, mentions, and in very positive way," Pan said when asked about how the "It's Showtime" host has helped their brand.

