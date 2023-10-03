PH secured $32.4-billion loans, grants in 2022: NEDA

MANILA — The loans and grants given to the Philippines totaled $32.4 billion in 2022, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said Tuesday.

The NEDA said the country received 106 loans amounting to $30.2 billion, and 320 grants equivalent to $2.2 billion last year.

NEDA said the infrastructure sector received most of the official development assistance (ODA), amounting to $16.07 billion. These investments support key infrastructure projects like the capacity enhancement of mass transit systems in Metro Manila, the LRT Line 1 south extension, and Cebu-Mactan Bridge and Coastal Road construction.

The following sectors also received substantial amounts of ODA: governance and institutions development ($7.16 billion); social reform and community development ($6.14 billion); agriculture, agrarian reform, and natural resources ($2.66 billion); and industry, trade and tourism ($0.37 billion).

Meanwhile, NEDA noted that the government received only four program loans worth $1.02 billion for COVID-19 response and recovery in 2022.

“The significant reduction in ODA devoted to addressing damages brought by COVID-19 reflects the country’s transition towards the new normal and is now focusing on achieving growth in the post-pandemic world,” said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

The NEDA said the ODA in 2022 came from 20 development partners, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) making the largest contribution, accounting for 33 percent of total assistance granted.



RELATED STORY: