Globe eyes expansion of renewable energy use in cell towers

MANILA - Globe on Tuesday said it plans to expand the usage of renewable energy or RE in its network of cell towers and other facilities nationwide.

The telco said at least 26 of its high-powered sites such as its main headquarters in Taguig and other buildings are already powered by renewable energy sources through purchase power agreements with AC Energy, Aboitiz Power, and FirstGen, among others.

During its Energy and Power Summit, Globe said it would now expand using renewable energy in some of its cell towers nationwide.

The telco said it is pursuing lower energy consumption to lessen energy costs especially since the prices of electricity in the country are among the highest in Asia.

“This year we added 7 to 8 sites, we’re targeting the same next year,” said Raymond Aguilar, Globe VP for Enterprise and Corporate Property Management.

Gerhard Tan, Globe Network Strategy and Technology Enablement head added some sites in remote areas are already using solar and wind energy.

At the summit, several vendors showcased their equipment which are energy efficient and that are seen to also help manage power supply in towers, data centers and other facilities. Among them are batteries and modern antennas.

The Department of Energy meanwhile welcomed the initiatives of the company to become more energy efficient, as the agency also urges other big corporations to do the same.

“Our world stands at the crossroads. We’re facing two monumental challenges-- [an] energy crisis and a climate change concern. It is imperative we come together as a global community,” said Patrick Aquino, Director of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau of DOE.

The Energy Regulatory Commission also hoped that many companies will source power from renewable sources as supply at the main grid is sometimes limited.

“The need to undergo energy transition is further highlighted with the high and volatile prices of electricity due to rising common and gas prices in the world market,” said ERC Renewable Energy Division chief Engr. Jasyon Corpuz.