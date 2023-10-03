DENR wants to register small scale miners

Scores of residents leave Barangay Ucab in Itogon, Benguet on September 16, 2018 after a massive landslide buried several houses at the heigh of typhoon Ompong's onslaught. Dozens of people were killed after the typhoon triggered a landslide that buried mining bunk houses in the said mountain town. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday said it wants small-scale miners to be registered with the government.

In a statement, the bureau said this is part of efforts to regulate the small-scale mining industry, with the end goal of modernizing industry standards and increased protection for their workers.

“We’re looking to register small scale miners, individually, at first, followed by the establishment of a loose organization as the foundation for a more formal association. Sort of like a cooperative towards a Minahang Bayan registration," said DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David.

Legally recognizing small miners, according to David, will help ensure they get adequate support to operate within established standards and safety protocols.

“A properly regulated small-scale mining industry will benefit the community in terms of job creation and livelihood, and the country in terms of mining assets and taxes," he explained.

"More importantly, it will address the violation of environmental laws and mining regulations, and minimize environmental risks and promote mine safety,” he added.

The DENR said these moves come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the agency to legalize small-scale mining operations.

Many of these operations currently operate outside the legal framework, leaving miners without proper protection, DENR noted.

The DENR also said they want to support small miners through a “big brother, small brother," where larger companies help smaller ones and contribute to social and environmental protection efforts.

The bureau added that they are looking at Republic Act 7076, also known as the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991, to see how they can give social assistance, labor protection, and other forms of assistance programs for small-scale miners.