Cebu Pacific warns vs unauthorized voucher 'pre-sale'

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Tuesday that it has not authorized a "pre-sale" of its CEB Super Pass vouchers.

The airline said it is aware of a social media post from a travel agency offering the flight vouchers on a “pre-sale” basis.

"We would like to clarify that this promotion is not authorized by CEB, and that there is no ongoing “pre-sale” of CEB Super Pass vouchers," the company said in a statement.

The Gokongwei-led airline said it has also terminated the user IDs and the account of the travel agency that made the offer.

"We encourage the public to remain vigilant and be careful when transacting and sharing their information with third-party entities," it added.

The company advised consumers to visit its website and its official social media pages for official seat sales and promos.