Airbnb says $840-M contributed to PH economy in 2022

MANILA - Airbnb said it has contributed $840 million to the Philippine economy and supported almost 103,800 jobs in the country’s tourism industry in 2022.

The company said this was based on a new report from Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb.

The report also found that one in every 77 jobs in the tourism industry in the Philippines was associated with Airbnb in 2022.

Airbnb said its guests also spent a total of $876 million in the Philippines in 2022 on restaurants, retail stores and transportation.

Domestic Airbnb guests also spent a total of $445 million in 2022.

The report also found significant changes in travel behavior since the pandemic: the dispersal of tourism away from urban areas and long-term stays driven by the emergence of flexible work arrangements.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

James Lambert, Director for Economic Consulting in Asia for Oxford Economics, said that Airbnb has played a major role in these developments.

“Airbnb has been at the heart of some of the trends reshaping the nation’s travel and tourism industry, including the shift in travel away from cities and towards more rural communities, and the increase in demand for long-stay trips, exemplified by the live and work anywhere phenomenon, Lambert said.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan said Airbnb has helped in the growth of local businesses, such as shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes.

“The growth of the long-term stays segment since 2020 — enabled by flexible work policies and supported by Airbnb’s Live and Work Anywhere program — is helping destinations attract guests who stay longer and spend more per trip.

Airbnb said the report presents results for the twelve month period up to and including March 2023.