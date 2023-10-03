MANILA - AirAsia Philippines is offering P99 base fares as it aims to sell 500,000 seats for Asia-Pacific destinations in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

To encourage more Filipinos to travel internationally, AirAsia Philippines said is offering Winter Deals for bookings made from October 2 to October 8 for travel from October 2, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

The Winter Deals offer a one-way base fare starting at P99 for domestic flights and P299 for international flights 12.

The low-cost airline said it aims to capitalize on the holiday season when Filipinos are expected to travel abroad.

As of Oct. 2, the most popular destinations for Filipinos are Taipei, Incheon, Osaka, Narita, Hong Kong, and Bangkok with over 300,000 seats sold for travel in the next 90 days, the budget carrier said.

"We hope to flourish in the APAC next year as we open more destinations following the increase in aircraft fleet”, AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

The airline is also planning to open additional routes to Japan and China via Clark International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Kalibo International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has set the fuel surcharge for the month of October at Level 6 which translates to additional fees from P610.37 to P844.16 per one-way trip per passenger for APAC destinations, the airline said.

AirAsia Philippines said it sees this to have less of an impact on airfare as ongoing promos such as the Winter Deals are expected to cushion the effect of the surcharge.