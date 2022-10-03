Oil surges as reports say OPEC considering output cut

A pump jack of the German Wintershall Dea company conveys crude oil as the sun sets behind an oil field near the German-Durch border in Emlichheim, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH/FILE

HONG KONG - Oil prices jumped more than four percent in Asian trade Monday as reports said OPEC and other top producers considered slashing output.

WTI climbed 4.5 percent to $83.06 per barrel and Brent piled on 4.4 percent to $88.83 ahead of a meeting of the group this week in Vienna, with Bloomberg News saying officials were discussing a one-million-barrel-a-day cut in output.

