Wellness salons make preparations to accept a limited number of customers at the Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City on September 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday urged the public to look for safety seals in stores and business that recently reopened in Metro Manila, as more of them were allowed to operate under the Alert Level 4 quarantine classification.

Safety questions have been raised amid the relatively high infections in the virus epicenter capital region, even under strict lockdown restrictions.

"This safety seal would include all the minimum public health standards required, at saka sinisiguro niyan na ang ventilation ng lugar na yan ay maayos ang daloy para po hindi nagkakaroon ng hawahan within this establishment," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a public briefing.

(This ensures that airflow is smooth in an area to prevent the transmission of the disease.)

"Ito ay isang guarantiya para sa isang kliyente para kapag pumunta sila sa isang establisimiyento na iyan, makakasiguro sila na ang safety level nila ay nandoon."

(This guarantees to clients that a business area is safe.)

Fitness studios and gyms can only operate at 20-percent capacity and accept fully vaccinated clients. Workers must also complete their immunization, Malacañang said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has said the 20-percent capacity applies to dine-in services, in-person religious services, and personal care services.

Those with a government safety seal could take in 10 percent more.

But Vergeire said this does not mean the public should be complacent following minimum health protocols.

"Kaya po kailangan talaga na paigtingin natin ang pagmo-monitor dahil nagbukas na tayo ng mas malaki at may additional 10 percent tayo. We need to monitor it well para makapagpabukas pa tayo further on kung saka-saaling OK po ang pagpapatupad nito," she said.

(It is important that we intensify monitoring these establishments, so we could open more should the situation become safer.)

Metro Manila's 13 million people are testing until mid-October a 5-step COVID-19 alert system with granular lockdowns. Authorities have yet to find data to support calls for the region to shift to Alert 3 from the current Alert 4.

Gyms, salons, spas, and other personal-care services businesses were shut for a couple of months in Metro Manila due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Video from PTV