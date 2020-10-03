McDonald’s converts party space into distance-learning ‘McClassroom’

To use a "McClassroom" one needs to personally visit participating stores and register for a slot from October 5 to 9. McDonald's Philippines Facebook page

MANILA - Fast food chain McDonald's on Friday said it was converting party rooms to serve as teachers' work stations for distance learning.

Available at selected branches, a so-called "McClassroom" will offer free WiFi connection to teachers, according to McDonald's Philippines Facebook page.

Management assured teachers that the rooms would be sanitized and kept quiet.

To use a classroom, interested teachers must visit participating stores and register for a slot from October 5 to 9.

Here's the complete list of stores.