McDonald’s converts party space into distance-learning ‘McClassroom’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 09:07 PM

MANILA - Fast food chain McDonald's on Friday said it was converting party rooms to serve as teachers' work stations for distance learning.

Available at selected branches, a so-called "McClassroom" will offer free WiFi connection to teachers, according to McDonald's Philippines Facebook page.

 

Management assured teachers that the rooms would be sanitized and kept quiet.

To use a classroom, interested teachers must visit participating stores and register for a slot from October 5 to 9.

Here's the complete list of stores.

 
