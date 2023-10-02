PLDT to unveil new cloud infrastructure

PLDT officials hold a media briefing on Sept. 29, 2023, on the upcoming Philippine Digital Convention, says one of the key speakers is author Simon Sinek. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Telecom giant PLDT revealed it will launch a ‘cloud infrastructure’ at the Philippine Digital Convention (DigiCon) 2023.

Company officials refused to divulge details of this new project but said that it will be the first of its kind in the Philippines.

At the media launch of ‘digicon’, ePLDT President & CEO Victor Genuino said the new facility will be housed in one of its data centers. He said the project is a much-needed infrastructure for businesses and even the government.

“Customers, government will have peace of mind in terms of where they will put their data and where they will put the information that’s very critical for them,” said Genuino on the benefits of the ‘cloud infrastructure’.

Genuino also did not specify to the media the name and amount of investment, saying it may give out clues as to what the infrastructure exactly is. But he said that they have put a lot of measures to protect the infrastructure which reportedly will be storing data.

This ‘cloud infrastructure’ project is an addition to the many data centers PLDT has or is building. The company's 11th data center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna is expected to be launched second quarter of next year. And already, PLDT is checking where to build its 12th data center as demand for data storage rises significantly worldwide.

The ‘cloud infrastructure’ project will be unveiled on Oct. 12 at DigiCon, which will also be the first time that the tech event will be held on-site since the pandemic.

Technology industry leaders, decision makers and even small entrepreneurs are expected to grace the 2-day event in Pasay as they discuss various topics like AI or artificial intelligence, smart solutions, and more.

Author and inspirational speaker Simon Sinek will be one of the keynote speakers at the DigiCon.

“It’s all about learning and making sure our enterprise leaders are not afraid of adopting technology, that they shouldn’t think about costs because it’s not gonna be that expensive,” said Mitch Locsin, First Vice President and head of Enterprise & International Business Groups of PLDT and Smart.