People flock to stalls and shops in Divisoria, Manila on December 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

There is a chance that the Philippines’ economic managers would lower their economic growth target for the year during the next Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) meeting on October 19, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

That is after the country’s GDP growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter on the back of high inflation and high interest rates. Weaker government spending also did not help, he said.

Speaking to the media, Diokno said they would consider the changes in the outlook of several international financial institutions when reviewing their 6 to 7 percent growth target for 2023.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), for one, recently downgraded its Philippine growth forecast for 2023 to 5.7 percent from 6 percent.

“There’s always a chance. We’ll review the first semester growth performance and then kung kailangan palitan kasi there’s a recent IMF (International Monetary Fund) team na narito and then there’s some changes from ADB, World Bank. So we’ll review the growth targets and where we are on inflation. We will also review yung underspending,” said Diokno.

He added that they will be tackling possible revenue losses as some of the fiscal reforms being pushed by the Marcos administration fail to get traction in Congress, including additional taxes on junk food and sweetened beverages.

“We will review where we are on the revenue prospects kasi maraming measures na baka hindi makalusot this year. But there are some measures na makakalusot din,” he said, noting how the proposed Fiscal Regime for the Mining Industry, the Single-Use Plastic Bags Tax Act, and the VAT on Digital Services have all been approved by the lower house.

FUNDING THE 2024 NATIONAL BUDGET

Despite the potential revenue losses, Diokno said there will still be ways to fund the government’s proposed P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024.

“We have two options: number 1, we can propose some cuts on the public expenditure side to be consistent with the potential revenue losses or we can agree to increase the deficit," he said.

“Ang importante kasi yung medium term fiscal framework. As long as you’re moving towards fiscal consolidation by the end of the President’s term, okay lang naman iyon. May minor setback ka but you can recover it on the third year, fourth year,” he added.

Diokno also noted the importance of the Maharlika Investment Fund as an alternative source of funding for the administration’s big-ticket projects.

“Iyong impact ng Maharlika Investment Fund is positive on the fiscal side kasi many of the projects that otherwise we will provide (for) in the budget, pwedeng pickupin noon e. So mare-relieve din yung spending side mo… To the extent na marerelieve yun, we can tolerate some of the reduction in our revenue forecasts,” he added.