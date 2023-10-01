Marcos decision on rejected rice price import tariff cut ‘final’: Diokno

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr converses with farmer representatives as he leads the distribution of rice and farm inputs for the residents of General Trias Cavite on September 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said he won’t question the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who shut down the idea of cutting rice import tariff to help temper rising prices.

Diokno, along with National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan floated the idea of temporarily reducing or removing rice import tariff currently at 35 percent.

The proposal was also vehemently opposed by farmers’ groups.

Marcos rejected the proposal saying it was not the right time to do so.

In response, Diokno told the media that it was not his job to question the Chief Executive’s decision.

“Under our system of government, the President really is the decision maker,” Diokno told the media.

“Our role as cabinet secretaries is to give the best advise based on the most recent information. Once the decision is made, our next job is to implement, not to question the decision. Yun lang naman yun e,” he added.

Diokno earlier said he also wasn’t consulted about the implementation of a rice price ceiling. Economic managers later on clarified they are fully supporting the EO released by Marcos, who is also concurrently the Secretary of Agriculture.

